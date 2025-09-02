Politics

Sparks fly in parliament over De Lille's dissolution of SA Tourism board

Minister pushes back against anyone implying she acted unlawfully or sought to conceal corruption when she dissolved board

02 September 2025 - 16:22
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has locked horns with members of the South African Tourism board and MPs, taking a swipe at those who claimed she had dissolved the board unlawfully...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. De Lille vs sacked board in parliament Politics
  2. Board of SA Tourism considers legal action after being dissolved by De Lille Politics
  3. Damning report on suspended SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe surfaces Politics
  4. EDITORIAL | Why is De Lille seemingly hell-bent on protecting ‘unsuitable’ SA ... Opinion
  5. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  6. Dissolved tourism board gets show of support from business sector Politics

Most read

  1. Mathabatha frustrates Limpopo ANC PEC members after ‘step aside’ decision Politics
  2. Parliament backs debt-relief agenda for SA’s G20 presidency Politics
  3. Political tensions rise in KZN as ANC and DA clash over governance Politics
  4. Zuma, MK Party case on Madlanga commission heads to high court in September Politics
  5. Morals and ethics under spotlight as Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya commits to pay ... Politics

Latest Videos

Trump says Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama: 'Rocket city'
2025 Hyundai Alcazar