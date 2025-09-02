Sparks fly in parliament over De Lille's dissolution of SA Tourism board
Minister pushes back against anyone implying she acted unlawfully or sought to conceal corruption when she dissolved board
02 September 2025 - 16:22
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has locked horns with members of the South African Tourism board and MPs, taking a swipe at those who claimed she had dissolved the board unlawfully...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.