Mathabatha frustrates Limpopo ANC PEC members after ‘step aside’ decision

Leaders say he should have exhausted internal procedures

03 September 2025 - 13:22

ANC Limpopo provincial chair Stan Mathabatha’s decision to “step aside”, which has been viewed as a resignation, has raised the ire of his provincial executive committee [PEC] colleagues who are concerned about the implications of such a move so close to the local government elections...

