SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration
President Cyril Ramaphosa says delegation will advance South Africa’s revised trade proposal
10 September 2025 - 11:34
South Africa has sent officials to the US to prepare for trade negotiations after attempting for months to strike a deal with the Trump administration to roll back steep tariffs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday...
