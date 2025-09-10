Judge orders Cachalia and SAPS to sort out arms export permit mess
Court issues declaratory order that forces police to resolve permit requests within 50 days
11 September 2025 - 11:38
The Pretoria high court has ordered acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2025-09-10-police-officials-can-access-confidential-help-for-mental-health-saps-chief/) to sort out the state’s delays in issuing firearm export permits to companies threatened with losing business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.