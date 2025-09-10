Politics

Judge orders Cachalia and SAPS to sort out arms export permit mess

Court issues declaratory order that forces police to resolve permit requests within 50 days

11 September 2025 - 11:38

The Pretoria high court has ordered acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2025-09-10-police-officials-can-access-confidential-help-for-mental-health-saps-chief/) to sort out the state’s delays in issuing firearm export permits to companies threatened with losing business...

