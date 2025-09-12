MEC rejects ‘unlawful’ appointment of Madibeng municipal manager
Quiet Kgatla’s appointment shrouded in controversy after internal audit report alleged processes were not followed
12 September 2025 - 04:30
For more than a month Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane sat on a letter from North West co-operative governance MEC Oageng Molapisi that raised concerns about flaunted processes in the appointment of its municipal manager...
