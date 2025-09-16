Politics

Fresh investment for Zulu king’s homestead, back to drawing board for costly eNyokeni palace

MEC Mntomuhle Khawula says eNyokeni precinct will be considered for year-round programming or multipurpose uses

16 September 2025 - 04:30 By Lwazi Hlangu

KwaZulu-Natal sport, arts and culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula has stressed the importance of kick-starting venue upgrades at the eMashobeni royal palace after hosting its inaugural uMkhosi woMhlanga...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fresh investment for Zulu king’s homestead, back to drawing board for costly ... Politics
  2. MEC rejects ‘unlawful’ appointment of Madibeng municipal manager Politics
  3. Lesufi wants to make banks collect rates and taxes for 'their houses' Politics
  4. 'How foolish can I be?' – Mashatile slams EFF MP over house declaration Politics
  5. SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration Politics

Latest Videos

2025 Audi A5 media launch
Morocco's quake survivors frustrated amid World Cup spending | REUTERS