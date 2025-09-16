Politics

Cosatu members to decide who to support during municipal polls

Deputy president Mike Shingange says any decision ‘must not be to the detriment of the unity of the alliance that has served SA for a long time’

17 September 2025 - 11:47 By Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu, a key ally of the struggling ANC, says it will be up to delegates to decide which party to support during the local government elections in 2026...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fresh investment for Zulu king’s homestead, back to drawing board for costly ... Politics
  2. Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds Politics
  3. Service delivery or ANC death, Ramaphosa warns councillors Politics
  4. MEC rejects ‘unlawful’ appointment of Madibeng municipal manager Politics
  5. Lesufi wants to make banks collect rates and taxes for 'their houses' Politics

Latest Videos

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox | Official Trailer | Hulu
Malawians hope for change as they cast vote in presidential election