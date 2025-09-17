Mkhwanazi assures Madlanga commission of evidence — to come — linking Mchunu to syndicates
As commission gets under way, Madlanga says if Mkhwanazi's allegations are true, 'that spells doom for SA’s criminal justice system'
17 September 2025 - 19:27
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi assured the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday that there was evidence — which would come before the commission — to support “the linkages” between criminal syndicates and police minister Senzo Mchunu...
