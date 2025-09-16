Politics

Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit

Talks are expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate after contact between Pretoria and Washington

17 September 2025 - 11:23 By Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko Political Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to New York within the next two weeks to repair tense trade relations between South Africa and the US...

