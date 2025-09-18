Politics

ANC’s 90-day turnaround deadline for its councillors to fix service delivery concerns

The ANC has announced its six pillars action plan to drum up support ahead of local polls

18 September 2025 - 04:30

ANC councillors will be given 90 days to resolve 10 top service delivery issues that have been raised by residents in their wards and municipalities...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit Politics
  2. Social relief of distress grant faces funding uncertainty in 2026 Politics
  3. Cosatu members to decide who to support during municipal polls Politics
  4. Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds Politics
  5. Fresh investment for Zulu king’s homestead, back to drawing board for costly ... Politics

Latest Videos

Soldier accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru finally faces justice
Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...