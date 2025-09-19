ANC considers dispute against eThekwini by-election amid MK Party ‘violence and intimidation’
While the ANC lost at the polls, they say the MK Party’s conduct could have an effect on voter turnout during local government elections next year
19 September 2025 - 04:30
The ANC in eThekwini is considering appealing the outcome of ward 64 by-elections after alleged acts of violence and intimidation by the MK Party at voting stations on Wednesday...
