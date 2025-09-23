MADLANGA COMMISSION
Political bosses gave mixed messages on task team disbandment: Masemola
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is the second witness to take the stand at the Madlanga commission
23 September 2025 - 13:38
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has testified that his boss, police minister Senzo Mchunu (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-09-22-mchunu-overstepped-mandate-by-disbanding-political-killings-task-team-masemola/), told him President Cyril Ramaphosa was in agreement with the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT)...
