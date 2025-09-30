WhatsApp leaks reveal crime gangs infiltrated SAPS and EMPD: crime intelligence head
Crime intelligence head says the Big 5 cartel has already penetrated the political sphere
30 September 2025 - 04:30
WhatsApp exchanges that will come before the Madlanga Commission “demonstrate, at the very least, that organised crime has managed to infiltrate the SAPS and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department at the very highest level”, said crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo on Monday...
