Billionaires, golfers and in-laws to help Ramaphosa and Trump smoke peace pipe
Noticeably absent from the proposed Trump delegation so far is US secretary of state Marco Rubio
21 May 2025 - 08:19
When he visits the Oval Office in Washington today, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be flanked by his government delegation, SA’s renowned golfers familiar to US President Donald Trump and local billionaire businessman Johan Rupert...
