TONY CARNIE | SA scientists want your fungi

Mycologists are studying moulds and fungi flourishing in unaired offices, labs and warehouses, and they want yours

A South African amateur astronomer won galactic acclaim recently when a distant celestial storm was named after him in recognition of his contribution to astronomy.



Measuring almost 4,800km in width, “Clyde’s Spot”, named after Pretoria-based home astronomer Clyde Foster, is one of several convective storms (plumes of clouds) that occasionally erupt above Jupiter, about 588 million kilometres from Earth...