How SA’s medicine swot team is delivering fast decisions on Covid-19 treatments
The team has published findings from its first six months and approved just one of 14 drugs: dexamethasone
29 September 2020 - 20:07
When a pandemic strikes and the leader of the free world starts thinking out loud about injecting bleach, there’s an obvious question: who do you believe?
The answer, for South Africans, is a subcommittee of 14 scientists, with strings of letters after their names, who formed a swot team to assess new treatments...
