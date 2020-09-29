How SA’s medicine swot team is delivering fast decisions on Covid-19 treatments

The team has published findings from its first six months and approved just one of 14 drugs: dexamethasone

When a pandemic strikes and the leader of the free world starts thinking out loud about injecting bleach, there’s an obvious question: who do you believe?



The answer, for South Africans, is a subcommittee of 14 scientists, with strings of letters after their names, who formed a swot team to assess new treatments...