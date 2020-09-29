Timeless lessons from 4,000-year-old infectious disease that is still with us

To this day the bone-disfiguring disease has not been eradicated. Scientists are working out why

We know that Covid-19’s rapid spread can be attributed to the sheer levels of mobility in this day and age, with millions of planes, trains, boats and other forms of transport ferrying people around, but what about 4,000 years ago?



A bio-archaeologist from the University of Otago in New Zealand has now shed light on this...