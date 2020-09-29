Science

Timeless lessons from 4,000-year-old infectious disease that is still with us

To this day the bone-disfiguring disease has not been eradicated. Scientists are working out why

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
29 September 2020 - 19:59

We know that Covid-19’s rapid spread can be attributed to the sheer levels of mobility in this day and age, with millions of planes, trains, boats and other forms of transport ferrying people around, but what about 4,000 years ago?

A bio-archaeologist from the University of Otago in New Zealand has now shed light on this...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Timeless lessons from 4,000-year-old infectious disease that is still with us Science
  2. SA set to rock humanity’s Cradle for second time as birthplace of culture Science
  3. PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk Science
  4. TONY CARNIE | SA scientists want your fungi Science

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk Science
  2. PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk South Africa
  3. Covid-19 lockdown a disaster for children’s growth as poverty deepens News
  4. Did SA get it right when tackling the coronavirus pandemic? News
  5. What on Earth?! The crazy ways our world has changed South Africa
  6. As the first wave wanes, these are the lessons SA has learned from Covid South Africa
X