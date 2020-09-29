Timeless lessons from 4,000-year-old infectious disease that is still with us
To this day the bone-disfiguring disease has not been eradicated. Scientists are working out why
29 September 2020 - 19:59
We know that Covid-19’s rapid spread can be attributed to the sheer levels of mobility in this day and age, with millions of planes, trains, boats and other forms of transport ferrying people around, but what about 4,000 years ago?
A bio-archaeologist from the University of Otago in New Zealand has now shed light on this...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.