Science

Ugly bugs had a ball when early hominins croaked at the Cradle

Bugs enter the big stage of human evolution as scientists uncover miniature ecosystems in fossil remains

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
30 September 2020 - 19:54



Insects are finally getting their day in the sun when it comes to fossils in the Cradle of Humankind...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ugly bugs had a ball when early hominins croaked at the Cradle Science
  2. SA has already tried and tested 14 Covid treatments Science
  3. Timeless lessons from 4,000-year-old infectious disease that is still with us Science
  4. SA set to rock humanity’s Cradle for second time as birthplace of culture Science
  5. PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk Science

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...

Related articles

  1. Timeless lessons from 4,000-year-old infectious disease that is still with us Science
  2. PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk Science
  3. How does David Attenborough gift a royal? A fossil fit for a prince, naturally World
X