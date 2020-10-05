Science

Virus finds new way to strike at heart of humanity, autopsies reveal

Recent discoveries show the pandemic creates a ‘perfect storm for the heart’, raising a red flag for stroke

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
05 October 2020 - 19:59 By Tanya Farber

It was only a few days ago that Dr Farai Dube, a Johannesburg cardiologist, could put on his takkies once more and hit the streets for a heart-pumping run.

“I was one of the first doctors in the country to get this infection,” he said of his Covid-19 ordeal in April, recalling the “generalised body aches, fevers and shortness of breath” that kept him housebound for three weeks...

