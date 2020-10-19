Scientists turn to new weaponry in pandemic war while awaiting vaccines

The world is waiting with bated breath for a vaccine against Covid-19.

But researchers have now also turned their attention to another weapon in the arsenal: preventing severe organ damage by blocking a protein that enables the immune system to turn against healthy cells.

A recent study at Johns Hopkins Medicine found that “by blocking a specific protein in a biological pathway”, they could possibly prevent Covid-19 infection “and keep the virus from misdirecting the immune system against health cells and organs”.

The scientists said we “already know there are spike proteins on the surface of the pathogen that make it look like a medieval mace” and that this is how the virus attaches itself to cells it targets for infection.

The spikes “first grab hold of a … molecule found on the surface of cells in the lungs, blood vessels and smooth muscle making up most organs”.

It then uses another protein “as its doorway” into the cell and basically disarms that protein’s “normal function”, which is to “regulate the chemical signals that trigger inflammation and keep the immune system from harming healthy cells”.

Without this protection, cells in the lungs, heart, kidneys and other organs can be destroyed by the defence mechanism nature intended to safeguard them.