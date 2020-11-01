Science

Attention! Media multitasking fuels forgetfulness

Our brains do not multitask but only allow us to do one thing at a time

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
01 November 2020 - 19:47

Shrinking pupils may signal poor memory performance linked to attention lapses and heavy media multitasking, a major new study by Stanford University shows.

Heavy media multitasking has long been linked to underperforming memory and attention. The latest findings shed new light on why people may fail to remember something from one moment to the next, and why some individuals remember better than others...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Attention! Media multitasking fuels forgetfulness Science
  2. Goddess’s fire and desire leads to yeah baby Venus moment Science
  3. Scientists turn to new weaponry in pandemic war while awaiting vaccines Science
  4. PODCAST | The maths behind a phantom traffic jam Science
  5. An excellent shot: odds are in favour of Covid vaccines, says boffin Science

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears

Related articles

  1. The Covid ‘fog’ that won’t clear: what it does to the brain World
  2. Memory Café is changing minds about dementia News
  3. Written in blood? Meet the shrink who says psychopaths can be ‘cured’ World
  4. Curd your enthusiasm: veganism may be ruining your health Opinion & Analysis
X