Attention! Media multitasking fuels forgetfulness
Our brains do not multitask but only allow us to do one thing at a time
01 November 2020 - 19:47
Shrinking pupils may signal poor memory performance linked to attention lapses and heavy media multitasking, a major new study by Stanford University shows.
Heavy media multitasking has long been linked to underperforming memory and attention. The latest findings shed new light on why people may fail to remember something from one moment to the next, and why some individuals remember better than others...
