If the Cape wants to save jobs, it must save its sharks ... urgently
SA’s shark management plan is being reviewed to save the iconic species that is a huge boost to the local economy
18 November 2020 - 20:23
A review of SA’s shark management plan prompted by public concerns about “these iconic ocean creatures” and the disappearance of species such as the great white shark from False Bay and Gansbaai, aims to tackle increasing threats such as illegal fishing and gillnets.
The environmental minister Dr Barbara Creecy this week released the five recommendations from the report (https://www.environment.gov.za/sites/default/files/reports/sharksconservationmanagement_nationaplanofaction_review2020october.pdf), conducted by an expert panel led by marine scientist Dr Sven Kerwath...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.