If the Cape wants to save jobs, it must save its sharks ... urgently

SA’s shark management plan is being reviewed to save the iconic species that is a huge boost to the local economy

A review of SA’s shark management plan prompted by public concerns about “these iconic ocean creatures” and the disappearance of species such as the great white shark from False Bay and Gansbaai, aims to tackle increasing threats such as illegal fishing and gillnets.



The environmental minister Dr Barbara Creecy this week released the five recommendations from the report (https://www.environment.gov.za/sites/default/files/reports/sharksconservationmanagement_nationaplanofaction_review2020october.pdf), conducted by an expert panel led by marine scientist Dr Sven Kerwath...