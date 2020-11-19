Science

Khwezi Science Report

PODCAST | Is pollen the bee’s knees of forensic science?

In the world of forensic palynology, tiny grains of pollen help solve some of the most mysterious crimes

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
19 November 2020 - 19:51

Dr Dilys Berman, a pollen expert from the University of Cape Town’s Lung Institute, spends a lot of time on the roof. She’s collecting pollen for a huge research project.

But, says Berman, the study of pollen is not just for air sampling, soil analysis and allergy studies. It’s also a vital part of crime-busting because in the world of forensic science, it is as accurate as it comes. However, the world has a dire shortage of forensic palynologists (pollen fundis)...

