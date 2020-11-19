Khwezi Science Report
PODCAST | Is pollen the bee’s knees of forensic science?
In the world of forensic palynology, tiny grains of pollen help solve some of the most mysterious crimes
19 November 2020 - 19:51
Dr Dilys Berman, a pollen expert from the University of Cape Town’s Lung Institute, spends a lot of time on the roof. She’s collecting pollen for a huge research project.
But, says Berman, the study of pollen is not just for air sampling, soil analysis and allergy studies. It’s also a vital part of crime-busting because in the world of forensic science, it is as accurate as it comes. However, the world has a dire shortage of forensic palynologists (pollen fundis)...
