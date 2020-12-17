Ugly bugs had a ball when early hominins croaked at the Cradle
Bugs enter the big stage of human evolution as scientists uncover miniature ecosystems in fossil remains
17 December 2020 - 20:19
Insects are finally getting their day in the sun when it comes to fossils in the Cradle of Humankind...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.