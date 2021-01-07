Science

SA hits the nail on the head with its first choice of vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca will be easier and cheaper to roll out in SA than many of the top contenders

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
07 January 2021 - 18:53

When health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the first Covid-19 vaccine SA will get is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, it was an obvious first choice from the top contenders.

Most importantly, the science shows it works (70.4% efficacy) and it is safe. No severe side effects have been reported in ongoing clinical trials...

  SA hits the nail on the head with its first choice of vaccine
