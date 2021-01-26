It’s not about having a whale of a time, tourist boats need to give a wide berth

A study has shown whales and dolphins do not enjoy being viewed close up, hence the laws that are in place

Humpback whales and dolphins are sensitive to the approaches of whale-watching boats, but most operators in Plettenberg Bay have not been adhering fully to regulations that protect these social marine mammals, a new study shows.



“Out of the 123 whale and dolphin encounters we observed in Plettenberg Bay from 2018 to 2020, only 11 were 100% compliant with all the regulations governing animal encounters,” said project team member Minke Witteveen, from Nelson Mandela University’s Institute for Coastal and Marine Research (https://oceansciences.mandela.ac.za/). ..