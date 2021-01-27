Oh my word, these ‘gifted’ canines are hot dogs!

A research study has revealed some talented dogs can learn words as quickly as children

They may not make it into the top 10 of most popular dog breeds, but border collies and Yorkshire terriers still have something to boast about. From their ranks come two “gifted” individuals, who have learnt new words after hearing them only four times.



Most dogs do not learn words, such as object names, unless “extensively trained”, but a few very talented dogs do, preliminary evidence by the Family Dog Project (https://familydogproject.elte.hu/) has found...