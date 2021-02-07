Daily fix: a cup of coffee a day keeps the doctor away

A study shows coffee drinking lowers risk of death, and green tea is even more effective at reducing mortality

It’s Monday morning and here’s yet another reason to drink coffee.



Drinking coffee every day reduces the risk of death among stroke and heart attack survivors by 22%, and by 14% among healthy older people, an observational study published in the journal Stroke (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/STROKEAHA.120.032273) this month found...