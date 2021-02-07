Daily fix: a cup of coffee a day keeps the doctor away
A study shows coffee drinking lowers risk of death, and green tea is even more effective at reducing mortality
07 February 2021 - 18:59
It’s Monday morning and here’s yet another reason to drink coffee.
Drinking coffee every day reduces the risk of death among stroke and heart attack survivors by 22%, and by 14% among healthy older people, an observational study published in the journal Stroke (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/STROKEAHA.120.032273) this month found...
