Science

Shu! What small ears you have for such acute hearing, you bizarre little thing

How Wits university discovered the extraordinary hearing abilities of a Frankenstein-like dinosaur

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
06 May 2021 - 20:49

Hunting for prey under the dark cloak of night is no mean feat, which is why only a handful of the tens of thousands of bird species on Earth hack it.

Now, thanks to an extraordinary discovery by scientists at the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Johannesburg’s Wits university, we know that a more than 65-million-year-old dinosaur, from which birds descended, was able to do just that...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

