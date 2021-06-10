Khwezi Science Report
PODCAST | We’re in a pandemic — but other extreme events are on their way
Environmental expert shares five key insights and tips for the rocky path ahead
10 June 2021 - 20:20
According to the Institute for Security Studies, by the end of May this year all nine provinces in SA had experienced a drought in 2021. Meanwhile the Western Cape had also suffered a series of devastating wildfires.
The International Disaster Database also reported the country has had “90 noticeable weather-related disasters since the early 1980s” and these events have caused about “R95bn in associated economic losses” while directly affecting about 22 million South Africans...
