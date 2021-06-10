Khwezi Science Report

PODCAST | We’re in a pandemic — but other extreme events are on their way

Environmental expert shares five key insights and tips for the rocky path ahead

According to the Institute for Security Studies, by the end of May this year all nine provinces in SA had experienced a drought in 2021. Meanwhile the Western Cape had also suffered a series of devastating wildfires.



The International Disaster Database also reported the country has had “90 noticeable weather-related disasters since the early 1980s” and these events have caused about “R95bn in associated economic losses” while directly affecting about 22 million South Africans...