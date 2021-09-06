Khwezi Science Report
PODCAST | The whole truth and nothing but on vaccines and ivermectin
Prof Helen Rees, whose job is making sure what we put in our bodies is right for our bodies, tells us the unvarnished facts
Some scientists bask in the limelight because of their work. Others quietly - and rigorously - go about their mission wearing many challenging hats so that the interests of public health are at the front of the agenda for the rest of us.
One such person is Prof Helen Rees, who gave up some of her precious time to talk to us about Covid-19 vaccines, ivermectin and other hot Covid-19-related topics.
Rees chairs the board of Sahpra, but she is also the director of the Wits RHI (reproductive health and HIV institute) and is on the ministerial advisory committee for Covid-19.
She chairs, or is a member of, many groups within the World Health Organisation and is a member of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation Board, chairing its programme and policy committee.
She keeps a cool head amid the chaos of politics-propelled lobby groups, and sticks with the agenda of making sure what we put in our bodies is right for our bodies.
