Your dream retirement: sleep enough to stay sharp as you age

New study among the elderly proves that slumber affects how your mind works

Finding your sleep “sweet spot” is vital to staying sharp, a new study on the cognitive function of older adults shows. Declining brain function was associated with too little or too much sleep — suggesting moderation wins.



Neurology professor and co-author David Holtzman said: “It was particularly interesting to see that not only those with short amounts of sleep but also those with long amounts of sleep had more cognitive decline...