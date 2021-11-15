‘Fragile, imperfect’ deal to stop global warming needs nations to act fast
If countries don’t start acting with a sense of urgency on climate change, there will be zero net-zero
15 November 2021 - 19:42
In the climate race, global warming is winning. Countries have not flexed the muscle needed to carry the planet they have harmed across the finish line to a degree of safety — a cap on global warming of 1.5ºC.
A new climate deal (https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/cop26_auv_2f_cover_decision.pdf), signed in Glasgow on Saturday night, shows the world is moving in the right direction but the effort is weak and the pace dangerously slow...
