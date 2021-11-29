Extreme heat is on for middle-aged people and those from cooler climes
Emergency department visits are higher among those aged 45 to 54 than are in the 75 years-plus age group, study finds
29 November 2021 - 19:10
When the mercury soars, middle-aged adults have a higher risk of emergency department visits than the elderly, a major study (http://press.psprings.co.uk/bmj/november/heat.pdf) in the US has found.
On days of extreme heat, the risk of adults between 45 and 54 years old visiting a hospital emergency department is nearly three times higher (10,3%) than for those older than 75 (3,6%), the Boston University School of Public Health researchers found...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.