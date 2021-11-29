Extreme heat is on for middle-aged people and those from cooler climes

Emergency department visits are higher among those aged 45 to 54 than are in the 75 years-plus age group, study finds

When the mercury soars, middle-aged adults have a higher risk of emergency department visits than the elderly, a major study (http://press.psprings.co.uk/bmj/november/heat.pdf) in the US has found.



On days of extreme heat, the risk of adults between 45 and 54 years old visiting a hospital emergency department is nearly three times higher (10,3%) than for those older than 75 (3,6%), the Boston University School of Public Health researchers found...