Covid seen more in 10- to 19-year-olds than in younger children
And surprisingly, some tests are reliable for Omicron, while experts believe vaccines will hold up to the variant
06 December 2021 - 19:20
Children and younger people have made up a greater proportion of Covid-19 cases and admissions early in the fourth wave than those in older age groups. However, this “does not necessarily reflect more severe disease in children”.
This is according to University of Cape Town (UCT) professor Mary-Ann Davies, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research...
