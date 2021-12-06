Science

Covid seen more in 10- to 19-year-olds than in younger children

Some tests are reliable for Omicron, while experts believe vaccines will hold up to the variant

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
06 December 2021 - 19:20

Children and younger people have made up a greater proportion of Covid-19 cases and admissions early in the fourth wave than those in older age groups. However, this “does not necessarily reflect more severe disease in children”.

This is according to University of Cape Town (UCT) professor Mary-Ann Davies, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research...

