SA abstains again as key global talks on staving off extinctions get under way

SA has inexplicably sat out the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, launched to improve biodiversity

SA is among 17 megadiverse countries in the world because of its exceptional biodiversity, yet it has not joined almost 90 countries calling for the protection of 30% of the planet’s oceans, inland waters and land by 2030, at talks under way in Geneva...