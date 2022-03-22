×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Science

SA abstains again as key global talks on staving off extinctions get under way

SA has inexplicably sat out the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, launched to improve biodiversity

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
22 March 2022 - 21:53

SA is among 17 megadiverse countries in the world because of its exceptional biodiversity, yet it has not joined almost 90 countries calling for the protection of 30% of the planet’s oceans, inland waters and land by 2030, at talks under way in Geneva...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. The Amazon is drying out fast, and that’s very bad news for the planet Opinion & Analysis
  2. Will flaky rich nations chip in $60bn to protect nature in developing countries? World
  3. Mining imperils mysterious deep-sea critters that could save the planet World

Most read

  1. SA abstains again as key global talks on staving off extinctions get under way Science
  2. For the world’s whales, climate change has picked up where harpoons left off Science
  3. Covid seen more in 10- to 19-year-olds than in younger children Science
  4. Extreme heat is on for middle-aged people and those from cooler climes Science
  5. ‘Fragile, imperfect’ deal to stop global warming needs nations to act fast Science

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...