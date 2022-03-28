In demand: poaching of rare Karoo succulents soars during pandemic

Critically endangered conophytums have become highly sought after thanks to increased demand in East Asia

Abalone and rhino horns are no longer the most precious natural resource being smuggled out of SA. The price of rare Karoo succulents, often smaller than a thumbnail, is higher per weight than other illegal exports from SA and the poaching of these ornamental plants soared during the pandemic...