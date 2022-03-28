In demand: poaching of rare Karoo succulents soars during pandemic
Critically endangered conophytums have become highly sought after thanks to increased demand in East Asia
28 March 2022 - 20:03
Abalone and rhino horns are no longer the most precious natural resource being smuggled out of SA. The price of rare Karoo succulents, often smaller than a thumbnail, is higher per weight than other illegal exports from SA and the poaching of these ornamental plants soared during the pandemic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.