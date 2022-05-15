Wearable ‘lab on the skin’ could raise early alarm on diseases, aid treatment

Blood sugar levels, alcohol levels and muscle fatigue — all these can be measured by a new device

Engineers at the forefront of research into wearable biomedical technology have developed a cutting-edge device that can simultaneously measure your blood sugar and alcohol levels, and muscle fatigue, in real time. This patch could revolutionise the detection of early disease and management of disease...