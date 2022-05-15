×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Science

Wearable ‘lab on the skin’ could raise early alarm on diseases, aid treatment

Blood sugar levels, alcohol levels and muscle fatigue — all these can be measured by a new device

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
15 May 2022 - 17:57

Engineers at the forefront of research into wearable biomedical technology have developed a cutting-edge device that can simultaneously measure your blood sugar and alcohol levels, and muscle fatigue, in real time. This patch could revolutionise the detection of early disease and management of disease...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. These are the new gadgets you need to stay healthy Business Times
  2. Devices helped South Africans keep their lockdown blubber at bay News
  3. ‘Don’t tell the robots. We don’t want them getting any ideas’ Lifestyle
  4. KZN flood got to patient files before digital system rollout could News

Most read

  1. Wearable ‘lab on the skin’ could raise early alarm on diseases, aid treatment Science
  2. Natural treasures: Western Cape estuary management plans take shape Science
  3. Can’t see the wood for the trees: biodiversity summit no closer to final deal Science
  4. In demand: poaching of rare Karoo succulents soars during pandemic Science
  5. SA abstains again as key global talks on staving off extinctions get under way Science

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail