65-million trees and R288bn: Scientists tot up mammoth impact of tiny beetle
25 May 2022 - 11:51
The potential economic impact of the polyphagous shot hole borer in SA amounts to $18.5bn (about R288bn) over the next decade, and municipalities will have to bear the brunt of this cost if nothing is done to stem the tide...
