Science

Keep company and your wits about you: isolation’s dementia risk

The findings flag the importance of strengthening social networks on the way to retirement

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
12 June 2022 - 17:38

Social isolation among older adults may shrink regions of the brain associated with learning and thinking and raise the risk of dementia, shows a study among nearly half a million people in the UK, by Chinese and British scientists (https://n.neurology.org/content/early/2022/06/08/WNL.0000000000200583)...

