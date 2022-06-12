Keep company and your wits about you: isolation’s dementia risk

The findings flag the importance of strengthening social networks on the way to retirement

Social isolation among older adults may shrink regions of the brain associated with learning and thinking and raise the risk of dementia, shows a study among nearly half a million people in the UK, by Chinese and British scientists (https://n.neurology.org/content/early/2022/06/08/WNL.0000000000200583)...