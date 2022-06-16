×

Science

No dog’s life for children who have canines in theirs

A study finds that youngsters who interact with dogs are less stressed than those who don’t

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
16 June 2022 - 19:09

The stress levels of most eight- to nine-year old children in a UK study went up over a school term, but not among the group who interacted with trained dogs and their handlers, the results of the new trial show...

