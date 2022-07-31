×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Science

New blood test advances the frontiers of cancer testing, treatment

Wits University is participating in international trials in the field, but it’s going to be an expensive exercise for South Africans

31 July 2022 - 18:46
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

A new blood test which gives “unprecedented insight” into the DNA of a person’s cancer has the potential to enhance personalised treatment options across a range of cancers...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Lost files, broken machines and no ink for scans- Inside the cancer care crisis ... News
  2. Study finds women are neglecting important cancer screenings because of fear of ... South Africa
  3. Leukaemia survivors fight on while they await life-saving bone marrow News

Most read

  1. New blood test advances the frontiers of cancer testing, treatment Science
  2. Incredible Webb telescope images will open universe for SA astronomers Science
  3. To D or not to D? Too much vitamin D is harmful, but older people need more Science
  4. No dog’s life for children who have canines in theirs Science
  5. Keep company and your wits about you: isolation’s dementia risk Science

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema