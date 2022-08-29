Beyond face value: lookalikes show genetic and other similarities, study finds
Behavioural traits such as smoking and education level were correlated in lookalike pairs, says professor
29 August 2022 - 20:27
Sixteen pairs of lookalikes — unrelated people whose faces, height and weights resemble each other — share “some aspects of behaviour” and similarities in their DNA, a small new study (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(22)01075-0?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS2211124722010750%3Fshowall%3Dtrue) shows...
