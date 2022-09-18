Meet Erica, she’s having a laugh. Robots paint, then laugh, what’s next?
More than 80% of the time Erica responded correctly with a chuckle or laughing out loud
18 September 2022 - 22:03
Laughter and art are no longer the exclusive realm of humans as artificial intelligence systems around the world show, increasingly blurring the human-machine divide...
Meet Erica, she’s having a laugh. Robots paint, then laugh, what’s next?
More than 80% of the time Erica responded correctly with a chuckle or laughing out loud
Laughter and art are no longer the exclusive realm of humans as artificial intelligence systems around the world show, increasingly blurring the human-machine divide...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos