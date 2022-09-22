Science

Climate crisis

Clash of the climate gurus: potential geoengineering strategy hotly contested

All eyes are on a geoengineering method that few civilians even know about

22 September 2022 - 21:18
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Cape colony diaries a treasure trove of extreme weather understanding News
  2. ‘Honestly, I couldn’t care less’: lifting the lid on littering News
  3. Coal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for the fossil fuel Africa
  4. Pakistan foreign minister says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods World

Most read

  1. ‘The little things that run the world’ march across the globe in their ... Science
  2. Scientists turn to new weaponry in pandemic war while awaiting vaccines Science
  3. Meet Erica, she’s having a laugh. Robots paint, then laugh, what’s next? Science
  4. In demand: poaching of rare Karoo succulents soars during pandemic Science
  5. Beyond face value: lookalikes show genetic and other similarities, study finds Science

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked