Blood clots still a risk a year after Covid infection, researchers find
Life has returned to normal, but the virus is still waging war on the human body
25 September 2022 - 19:34
While long Covid is now a well-documented phenomenon, new research has revealed another long-term complication...
Blood clots still a risk a year after Covid infection, researchers find
Life has returned to normal, but the virus is still waging war on the human body
While long Covid is now a well-documented phenomenon, new research has revealed another long-term complication...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos