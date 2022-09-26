Stone Age South Africans made humanity’s first superglue from yellowwood leaves
Scientists believe the Podocarpus tar discovery could help shed light on the development of human intelligence
26 September 2022 - 21:01 By DAVE CHAMBERS
Stone Age South Africans in the Western Cape made the superglue of their day by burning yellowwood leaves. ..
Stone Age South Africans made humanity’s first superglue from yellowwood leaves
Scientists believe the Podocarpus tar discovery could help shed light on the development of human intelligence
Stone Age South Africans in the Western Cape made the superglue of their day by burning yellowwood leaves. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos