Biodiversity summit must be ambitious to save species and habitats
Humanity has been a weapon of mass extinction, says UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres
07 December 2022 - 20:30
The first day of a critical global biodiversity meeting in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday signalled that countries must act with greater “urgency and boldness” over the next two weeks to reach a landmark deal to protect the earth and stop species extinction...
Biodiversity summit must be ambitious to save species and habitats
Humanity has been a weapon of mass extinction, says UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres
The first day of a critical global biodiversity meeting in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday signalled that countries must act with greater “urgency and boldness” over the next two weeks to reach a landmark deal to protect the earth and stop species extinction...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos