Science

Biodiversity summit must be ambitious to save species and habitats

Humanity has been a weapon of mass extinction, says UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres

07 December 2022 - 20:30
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

The first day of a critical global biodiversity meeting in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday signalled that countries must act with greater “urgency and boldness” over the next two weeks to reach a landmark deal to protect the earth and stop species extinction...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Without ambitious 30x30 plan, world will see mass extinctions this century News
  2. Torpid climate summit ends on a high note, but ambition lags News
  3. Researchers look back further in time to mass extinctions, make new finds News

Most read

  1. Biodiversity summit must be ambitious to save species and habitats Science
  2. Cellphones, sex overlooked as possible triggers for allergies or asthma Science
  3. SA abstains again as key global talks on staving off extinctions get under way Science
  4. In demand: poaching of rare Karoo succulents soars during pandemic Science
  5. Keep company and your wits about you: isolation’s dementia risk Science

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar