Historic deal protects 30% of land, oceans to save planet from collapse
However, activists are concerned about the inadequate mechanisms for holding governments accountable
19 December 2022 - 13:41
Delegates from nearly 200 countries clapped and cheered when a historic deal to stop the destruction of the planet was announced by COP15 president Huang Runqiu at the global biodiversity summit in Montreal on Monday...
Historic deal protects 30% of land, oceans to save planet from collapse
However, activists are concerned about the inadequate mechanisms for holding governments accountable
Delegates from nearly 200 countries clapped and cheered when a historic deal to stop the destruction of the planet was announced by COP15 president Huang Runqiu at the global biodiversity summit in Montreal on Monday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos