Historic deal protects 30% of land, oceans to save planet from collapse

However, activists are concerned about the inadequate mechanisms for holding governments accountable

19 December 2022 - 13:41
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Delegates from nearly 200 countries clapped and cheered when a historic deal to stop the destruction of the planet was announced by COP15 president Huang Runqiu at the global biodiversity summit in Montreal on Monday...

